NGO in Srinagar providing ration to the needy amid lockdown

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:58s
NGO in Srinagar providing ration to the needy amid lockdown

NGO in Srinagar providing ration to the needy amid lockdown

An NGO called "Serving Nations" in Srinagar is providing ration to the needy people amid coronavirus lockdown.

The NGO provides its services in Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora.

Till now, they helped over 1700 families.

"We have helped over 1700 families.

We also conduct door to door awareness campaigns and sanitisation drives," an NGO member said.

