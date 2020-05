Orange County Chef Provides Over 545K Meals In 7 Weeks For Boys And Girls Clubs Children Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:43s - Published 1 week ago Orange County Chef Provides Over 545K Meals In 7 Weeks For Boys And Girls Clubs Children During these tough times, as the need for meals continues to grow, Serato has served more than 545,000 meals in the last 7 weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this GeoffHenderson Orange County Chef Provides Over 545K Meals In 7 Weeks For Boys And Girls Clubs Children – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/K2LO1Lfwx8 6 days ago