Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

A local employment agency is helping those left without jobs during the coronavirus find work... rush personnel has been serving chico for many years and this isn't the first time they've had to deal with a crisis - they also helped during the campfire director of recruiting, phil feser,(fiser) says they have a lot of manufacturing and production jobs available right now.

And you can get hired quickly... we have workers who have been let go or laid off, they have come to us to find work right away, we have full time positions available all day and all shifts and i think that has really helped people.

Rush personnel says you can apply for jobs online.

Interviews are done by video chat, if you get hired you will need to stop by by appointment..

To fill out paperwork.

If you are looking for a job..

