Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

Rush Personnel has been serving Chico for many years and this is not the first time they have had to deal with a crisis - they also helped during the Camp Fire.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico employment agency continues to help during pandemic

A local employment agency is helping those left without jobs during the coronavirus find work... rush personnel has been serving chico for many years and this isn't the first time they've had to deal with a crisis - they also helped during the campfire director of recruiting, phil feser,(fiser) says they have a lot of manufacturing and production jobs available right now.

And you can get hired quickly... we have workers who have been let go or laid off, they have come to us to find work right away, we have full time positions available all day and all shifts and i think that has really helped people.

Rush personnel says you can apply for jobs online.

Interviews are done by video chat, if you get hired you will need to stop by by appointment..

To fill out paperwork.

If you are looking for a job..

You can head to our website action news now dot com and click on newslinks.

### a




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now One local agency is working to help those who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus. Learn about their se… https://t.co/gvkDv0AHxT 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ProRecruiters has tips for job seekers during pandemic [Video]

ProRecruiters has tips for job seekers during pandemic

ProRecruiters staffing agency in Tulsa is helping job seekers during the pandemic. The CEO offers some tips for those looking for a job.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:43Published