Brett Favre to repay $1.1M for phantom speeches

That and more in sports... next- - after being linked to the - biggest welfare scandal, in - state - history... pro football hall of- famer brett favre has been- quick to un-link himself... fro- 1.1-million dollars, in no- - show money.

- according to state auditor shad- white... the southern miss- legend paid his office 500- - thousand dollars, on- wednesday... and plans to re-pa- the remaining 600-thousand- dollars, in installments... ove- the next few months.- favre was given that money by - the mississippi department of - human services... and a non-- profit... the mississippi - community education center... - for multiple- speaking engagements he never - attended.

- a hancock high school alum... - favre has also faced scrutiny i- recent months, for his other- ties to m-c-e-c... including it- funding of a southern miss- volleyball facility... and its- association to a concussion dru- company... prevacus.- white says the money favre is - returning... will eventually be- sent to the mississippi d-h-s..- for welfare-appropriate - expenditures.

- - he goes on to say, quote... i - want to applaud mr. favre for - his - good faith effort to make this- right... and make the - taxpayers and t-a-n-f families- whole.- to date... we have seen no- records indicating mr. favre- knew that - t-a-n-f was the program... that- served as the source of the - money he was paid... un-quote.- favre received the money in - december of 20-17... and june o-