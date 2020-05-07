22 Days at 14 Cases in Cerro Gordo County

A permit from the city.

Twenty two days?

That's how long cerro gordo county has been holding steady with the same number of cases of covi?

19.

In a press conference this afternoon, ?g public health director brian hanft (hah?if) said everyone's cooperation with the social distancing rules is what has kept numbers low.

So far over 17 hundred people have been tested for coronavirus at mercy one's mobile testing facility at the fairgrounds.

Hah?iff also said it might be tough for everyone to keep following the guidelines?

But it*is working.

We're really just trying to continue to focus on this idea that we want people to be healthy minimize the number of cases of covid and even worse, on the fatality side of things.

So far, ?g public health has only fielded about 6 calls from citizens who were concerned about businesses