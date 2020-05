Georgia College head baseball coach resigns Video Credit: WMGT - Published 54 minutes ago Georgia College head baseball coach resigns Georgia College head baseball coach Jason Eller resigned on Wednesday. Eller's decision is family-focused, as he'll be moving back to his hometown of Kennesaw 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Georgia College head baseball coach resigns Training ... these rules would only apply in states that are rolling back their coronavirus guidelines ... lastly ... georgia college head baseball coach jason eller has resigned ... eller says his decision to resign is strictly family-focused as he'll be moving back to his hometown of kennesaw ... eller has over 113 wins in four seasons coaching the bobcats ... he led the squad to back-to-back p-b-c





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Scott Berry endorses NCAA decision; USM Head Baseball Coach in favor of relief



Despite the future challenges of college baseball with regards to recruiting, scholarship limitations, and roster size, the means certainly appear to justify the end. Credit: WXXV Published on April 1, 2020