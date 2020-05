Congrats to Grads! Naomi Hammonds Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 hour ago Congrats to Grads! Naomi Hammonds 0

Congrats to Grads! Naomi Hammonds TONIGHT WE'RE CONGRATULATINGNAOMI HAMMONDS.SHE IS ONE OF THEVALEDICTORIANS..GRADUATING FROM NORTHWESTCAREER AND TECHNICAL ACADEMY.SHE WAS IN THE BIO MEDPROGRAM.NAOMI IS ON THREE VARSITYTEAMS..IN SEVERAL CLUBS...AND WAS STUDENT BODY VICEPRESIDENT.AND SHE HAS BEEN ACCEPTED TO 13UNIVERSITIES.CONGRATULATIONS, NAOMI!WE WANT TO HIGHLIGHT YOURGRADUATE.JUST SEND US A PICTURE AND WHYYOU'RE PROUD OF THEM..TO OUR WEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM SLASH GRADS.HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS INCONTROL OF THE FORECASTTHROUGH MOTHER'S DAY WEEKENDWITH HIGHS AVERAGING 10-15ABOVE THE SEASONAL AVERAGE.AFTER LANDING IN THE UPPER 90SWEDNESDAY, OVERNIGHT LOWS DIPTO THE UPPER 60S AND LOW 70SAHEAD OF THURSDAY MORNING WITHPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES.BREEZY WIND 15-25 MPH SHIFTSOUT OF THE NORTH THURSDAY,HELPING TO KEEP HIGHS IN THEMID 90S UNDER MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES.





