Rebound Idaho: Navigating the wait for benefits... is it time to get back to work? Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:14s - Published 9 hours ago Rebound Idaho: Navigating the wait for benefits... is it time to get back to work? As several laid-off Idahoans remain "in the lurch," waiting weeks if not months for unemployment benefits, it’s getting to the point for some where waiting is no longer an option. Hat’s why our #ReboundIdaho team is looking into some local avenues for getting you back to work. 0

AND WITH BILLSPILING UP... THEYSAY WAITING IS NOLONGER AN OPTION.OUR MADELINEWHITE LEADS OURREBOUND IDAHOEFFORT.SHE SHARES SOMEPOSSIBLE AVENUES...TO HELP YOU GETBACK TO WORK.(NAT SOUND MUSIC..AT THIS TIME WE AREEXPERIENCING AHIGH VOLUME OFPHONE CALLS.UNFORTUNATELY, WEWILL NEED YOU TOCALL BACK.')THIS AFTER ANHOUR ON HOLD WITHTHE DEPT OF LABOR.SOUND FAMILIAR?(BEEP')"AND THAT'S ALL WEEVER GET."IF YOU'RE STILLWAITING ONUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS YOU'RENOT ALONE."AND NOW IT'S LIKEOUR LIVELIHOODSARE IN SOMEONEELSE'S HANDS THATWE CAN'T EVENREACH OUT AND TALKTO."JUST TAKE A LOOK ATALL THE COMMENTSWE RECEIVEDRECENTLY FROMIDAHOANS JUSTASKING TO BEACKNOWLEDGED."AND I KNOW THATWE'RE NOT ALONEBUT IT FEELS LIKE WEARE."JAKE AND HIS WIFEJEN FROM CALDWELLWERE BOTHPERMANENTLY LAIDOFF TWO MONTHSAGO AND SAY THEYAPPLIED FORBENEFITS PROMPTLYAFTER. STILLNOTHING."IT'S JUST ITS SOFRUSTRATING."EVEN THEDEPARTMENT OFLABOR ADMITSTHEY'REOVERWHELMEDRIGHT NOW."WE ACTUALLYTEMPORARILY DON'THAVE THE EMAILAVAILABLE ONLYBECAUSE WE HAVETO CATCH UP TO THEFOLKS THAT HAVEEMAILED US."URGING PATIENCEFROM THEIRCLAIMANTS."AND I ALMOST HATESAYING THISBECAUSE IT'S STILLNOT HELPING WITHTHE IMMEDIATE NEEDOF MONEY IN THEIRPOCKET RIGHT NOWAND I DOUNDERSTAND THAT,BUT IF THEYCONTINUE TO FILETHEIR WEEKLYREPORTS, WHENTHEY'REALLOWED BENEFITS, IF THEY'REALLOWED BENEFITS,THEY'LL RECEIVE ALUMP SUM PAYMENTFOR ALLTHE WEEKS THATTHEY HAD BEENCLAIMING THOSEBENEFITS AND WEREOTHERWISEELIGIBLE.""BUT WHAT IF YOU'REIN A SITUATION LIKEJAKE AND JEN ANDSIMPLY DON'T HAVETHE FINANCIALFLEXIBILITY TO BEPATIENT ANYLONGER?""HAVE YOU GUYSCHECKED OUT AHEADHUNTERAGENCY LIKE ARECRUITING AGENCYFOR HELP, CAUSETHEY CAN BE PRETTYGOOD RESOURCES INTHIS KIND OFSCENARIO?""CAN THEY? WHATWAS THE NAME OFIT?""YEAH SO EXPRESSPROS."I INTRODUCED THEMTO FOLKS ATSTAFFING PROVIDER"EXPRESSEMPLOYMENTPROFESSIONALS"WHICH HAS OFFICESIN BOISE, CALDWELL,AND FRUITLAND.THEY HELP BUSINESSCLIENTS FIND GOODEMPLOYEES AT NOCOST TO THE JOBSEEKER."MUCH RATHER BEWORKING ANDTAKING CARE OFTHINGS LIKE WEALWAYS HAVE."IF YOU'RE ALSOINTERESTED YOUCAN REACH OUT TOTHEM AT EXPRESS-PROS-DOT-COM.AND WHILE WE'RETHE SUBJECTHERE TOO ARESOME COMPANIESHIRING:VALOR GLOBAL IS INSEARCH OF NEARLY300+ CONTACTCENTER AGENTS INTHE MERIDIAN AREATO WORK FROMHOME.. FULL-TIMEWITH FULL BENEFITS.AMALGAMATEDSUGAR IS HIRING INTHE BOISE.NAMPA. AND TWINFALLS AREAS. FORENGINEERS..MECHANICALSUPERVISORS.. ANDOTHER POSITIONS.HTTP:IDAHO DEPARTMENTOF LABOR ALSO HASA "JOB SEEKER" TOOLAT IDAHOWORKS DOTGOV.WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED ON JAKEAND JEN'S JOURNEYTO REBOUND FROMTHIS AS WELL.MADELINE WHITEIDAHO NEWS 6IT SHOULD BE NOTEDGETTING HIRED INTOA NEW JOB... WILLMAKE YOU INELIGIBLEFOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS -- BUT IS AGREAT OPTIONOTHERWISE. IDAHOJOB FAIR IS HOSTINGA FREE VIRTUAL JOBFAIR TOMORROWFROM 10 TO 3. FORINFO ON THAT... TIPSON VIRTUALINTERVIEWING. ANDMORE COMPANIESHIRING... VISIT IDAHONEWS 6 DOT COMSLASH REBOUND...AND CLICK THEGETTING BACK TOWORK TAB





