Hyundai i20 N - First images of the prototype during winter tests

Hyundai Motor has released two new videos showing winter testing for its high-performance models, including a prototype of the all-new i20 N in camouflage.

The videos, which were shot in Arjeplog, Sweden, show Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville putting the i20 WRC, the RM19, and the i20 N through their paces in a snowy landscape.

In addition, first images of the all-new i20 N have been released.

The testing took place earlier this year on a frozen lake in Arjeplog, Sweden, a popular winter testing ground for automotive manufacturers.

The year-round deep cold makes it the perfect place for testing vehicles in extreme weather conditions.

Some days, the temperature can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius.