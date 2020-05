Survey by SC Chamber of Commerce reveals struggles businesses are facing Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 days ago Survey by SC Chamber of Commerce reveals struggles businesses are facing Loans, furloughs and customer confidence are among the biggest issues facing South Carolina business owners, according to the survey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Survey by SC Chamber of Commerce reveals struggles businesses are facing BECAUSE LIVE IN EASILY WITH THESTORY.HEY, WELL GOOD EVENING, NIGEL,JOIN, YOU KNOW JUST TO GIVE YOUAN IDEA.WHERE ARE WE ARE YOU CAN SEEREALLY QUIET DOWNTOWN.NOT A LOT OF PARKING SPOTSFILLED HERE ALONG THE MAIN STRIPOF TOWN.THAT IS SOMETHING THAT A LOT OFTHESE FOLKS.BEN WORRIED ABOUT THEY SAYTHERE’S AN EERIE FEELING HERE.WELL PRETTY SOON THOSE SPOTS AREGOING TO GET FILLED UP.WE DON’T REALLY KNOW HOW TO PLANFOR BUSINESS TO WORK TAKING ITDAY BY DAY RUSTY JONES A TROPHYIS UNLIMITED AND DOWNTOWN EASILYIS THANKFUL FOR THE SUPPORT.IT WASN’T FOR THEIR COMMUNITY.WE WOULDN’T BE HERE BUT ITHASN’T BEEN A TROPHY YEARTHANKFULLY SOME SCHOOLS HAVEORDERED END OF THE YEAR AWARDSFOR STUDENTS BUT SPORTINGSEASONS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.WE HAD TWO EMPLOYEES.I HAD BASICALLY TO TELL THEMLOOK I’M NOT FIRING HIM OUT.LAYING YOUR OFFICE IS RUN THOSENETWORK A SIMILAR STORY AT KARMADOWN THE ROAD AS BUSINESS OWNERSARE OF NOT WANTING TO ASK YOU.COME OUT.BUT WITH SAFE DISTANCE THINGS WENEED YOU TO BECAUSE THESEBUSINESSES ARE STILL STRUGGLINGWYFF NEWS 4 DUG INTO A POLLCONDUCTED BY THE SOUTH CAROLINACHAMBER OF COMMERCE FROM APRIL23RD TO MAY 3RD OF THE 4500BUSINESSES TO RESPOND MORE THAN40% SAY THEY’VE HAD TO FURLOUGHOR LAY OFF EMPLOYEES AT LEAST 37PERCENT HAVE RECEIVED SOME FORMOF COVID-19 FEDERAL RELIEF, BUTALMOST 30% HAVE BEEN DENIED ORHAVEN’T HEARD BACK YET.WHEN YOU LOOK AT AT THERESPONSES THEIR BIGGEST CONCERNIS ABOUT I CAN PAYROLL ANDPAYING BILLS AND THEN HAVEN’TDEMAND RETURN FOR THEIR GOOD ORSERVICE.SO, YOU KNOW IN ORDER FOR THATTO HAPPEN.WE HAVE TO HAVE THE ECONOMYSAFELY OPEN BACK UP AND YOUKNOW, ULTIMATELY THAT’S WHAT THEGOVERNOR’S CHARGES.WE’RE FINDING FROM THIS SURVEYON OUR WEBSITE WYFF FOUR



Recent related news from verified sources U.S. Chamber Of Commerce: Businesses Are Worried About Getting Sued As They Reopen The Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for business interests, says employers need temporary...

NPR - Published 6 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this WYFF News 4 Survey by SC Chamber of Commerce reveals struggles businesses are facing https://t.co/ppbbY7epX3 4 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 5/7/20



Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 5/7/20 Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:59 Published 4 days ago Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting special webinar



Business that had to close during the spread of COVID-19 are now starting to reopen, but some are facing challenges in getting their businesses back up and running. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago