How to keep your business afloat through pandemic

GRAPHICTHE TUCSON HISPANIC CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE HAS SEEN ABOUT 70PERCENT MORE CALLS SINCE THEPANDEMIC STARTED.

THE MAJORITYOF THEM--FROM BUSINESS OWNERS,ASKING WHAT THEY CAN DO TOKEEP THEIR BUSINESS AFLOAT.THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO GIVEUP.

THIS IS THE TIME TO LOOKFOR OPPORTUNITIES.

ISABELGEORGELOS IS SAYS THE PHONESAT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE HAVE BEEN RINGING OFFTHE HOOK SINCE THE LOCK-DOWNBEGAN.

SHES THE CHAMBERADMINISTRATOR.

THE QUESTIONSTHAT WERE COMING WERE, DO IQUALIFY, IS THIS GOING TO PUTME MORE IN DEBT.

DO I NEED ABUSINESS LICENSE.LATER IT WAS,I DONT QUALIFY, WHAT DO I DONOW.

AND SO THE HISPANICCHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOT TOWORK, HOLDING VIRTUAL MEETINGSAND SENDING OUT EMAILS TO KEEPPEOPLE INFORMED.

IT DIDNTTAKE LONG BEFORE PAUL MENDOZA,THE DIRECTOR OF ECONOMICDEVELOPMENT NOTICED A PATTERN.THE MOST COMMON PROBLEM WE SEEIS DEFINITELY THROUGH PAYROLL.A LOT OF THE BUSINESSES PAYTHEIR EMPLOYEES JUST WITH CASAND THERE IS NO PAPER TRAIL TOVALIDATE HOW MUCH ACTUALLY THEGET PAID.

MENDOZA SAYS THEGOVERNMENT NEEDS PROOF OFEXPENSES TO BE ABLE TOALLOCATE THE APPROPRIATE AID.AN EASY WAY TO MAINTAIN APAYROLL SYSTEM IS OPENING ABUSINESS ACCOUNT AT A BANK.NOT PUT THE MONEY THAT YOUEARN FROM YOUR BUSINESS, INTOYOUR PERSONAL ACCOUNT BECAUSETHERES NO WAY TO DETERMINEWHAT GOES WHERE.

AND FOR THOSEWHO HAVE NOT REGISTERED THEIRBUSINESS OR ARE THINKING OFFILING FOR BANKRUPTCY.REGISTER YOUR BUSINESSCORRECTLY AND START AGAIN.THIS IS THE TIME TO CEASETHOSE OPPORTUNITIES.

IN TERMSOF MOVING YOUR BUSINESSFORWARD, HERE ARE MENDOZASTIPS: - HAVE A REOPENINGSTRATEGY--FOR BOTH YOUREMPLOYEES AND YOUR CUSTOMERS -CHANGE PAYROLL FROM CASH TOCHECKS -MARKET YOUR BUSINESSAS MUCH AS YOU CAN I THINK ALOT OF BUSINESSES RIGHT NOWTHAT ARE CLOSED NEVER THOUGHTABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVINGA WEBSITE, SOCIAL MEDIA, OR AMARKETING CAMPAIGN.

AND WHILEYOU ARE IN THE PROCESS OFREINVENTING YOUR COMPANY THEYASK YOU KEEP THREE THINGS INMIND.

BE PERSISTENT, DONTGIVE UP, AND IF YOU NEED HELP,WE ARE HERE.

AQU"ESTAMOSPARATODA LA COMUNIDAD.

ONCAM TAGTHE CHAMBER ALSO HOSTS AVIRTUAL MEETING--EVERY MONDAY,WHERE BUSINESS OWNERS CANPROMOTE THEIR BUSINESS ANDLEARN FROM ONE ANOTHER.

