Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

On Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed the Iran war powers resolution, which would have limited the president's ability to wage war against Iran as he wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the country.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) vetoed a resolution that would have limited his war powers when it came to Iran.

It was the latest effort by Congress to wrestle back from the White House its constitutionally-guaranteed authority to declare military action as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against Iran.

It had passed through both the House and Senate and had support from Democrats and some Republicans.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump called it a quote "insulting resolution," accusing Democrats of using it to divide Republicans and try to win back the White House in November.

And he added that quote "the few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands." The resolution would've required Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declared war or specifically authorized the use of military force.

The measure sought to rebuke Trump after he authorized a strike which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and later sparked retaliation from Iran, stoking fears of broader regional conflict.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who first introduced the bill, tweeted shortly after Trump's veto urging his colleagues to join him in voting to override it, saying quote "Congress must vote before sending our troops into harm's way." Trump's fellow Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, which is expected to hold a veto-override vote as early as Thursday (May 7).

While a handful of Republicans in both houses of Congress supported the measure when it passed, they're not enough to muster the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution, swipes at Republicans who backed it

President Trump vetoed a war powers resolution Wednesday that would have curbed his ability to...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersCBS NewsMediaiteUSATODAY.com


Trump vetoes measure limiting his war powers in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed what he called a "very insulting" congressional...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPRSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BijanKK

Bijan Khajehpour RT @GEsfandiari: Trump Vetoes Measure Demanding Congressional Approval for Iran Conflict https://t.co/osAuNohHn5 27 seconds ago

mikeasq

Michael Asquino RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump vetoes congressional measure limiting his war powers in Iran😎 29 seconds ago

michaelf1222

michael f cunningham Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution, swipes at Republicans who backed it - Fox News https://t.co/SKcuQdLubU via @GoogleNews 49 seconds ago

michaelf1222

michael f cunningham Trump Vetoes Measure Demanding Congressional Approval for Iran Conflict - The New York Times https://t.co/HM03R25RLY via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago

rikki_5

Rikki TFR LIVE | TRUMP VETOES IRAN WAR POWERS, MAY 6, 2020 https://t.co/dFWQEpWzbL via @YouTube 1 minute ago

SailorBob2016

Bob Murphy Trump vetoes Congress' attempt to rein in war powers on Iran: 'Very insulting' via @washtimes… https://t.co/ecZimu2RLR 2 minutes ago

judywbarker

Judy Barker RT @TkMelly: 👉President Trump vetoes Congress’ attempt to rein in war powers on Iran: ‘Very insulting’ - https://t.co/1mfjvGxkOa 5 minutes ago

PolWelly

Wellington Politics RT @CNNPolitics: JUST IN: President Trump vetoes Iran War Powers resolution https://t.co/oB7Mu94QRi https://t.co/miEvpBu387 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz breaks down federal v. state powers during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Alan Dershowitz breaks down federal v. state powers during COVID-19 pandemic

Constitutional expert Alan Dershowitz breaks down the states' vs. federal government's powers in the time of COVID-19. Plus, Barack Obama's former head of Medicare/Medicaid services sounds off on..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 24:46Published
US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to import Iran gas [Video]

US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to import Iran gas

Previous 120-day waivers have been reduced to 30 days in what some view as part of Trump’s effort to raise pressure on Iran.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published