Santa Cruz Metro takes extra steps to clean buses Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 week ago The metro hired additional employees to disinfect busses 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Santa Cruz Metro takes extra steps to clean buses PASSENGERS ANDDRIVERS ARE SAFE WHENTHEY RIDE ON ANY OF ITSBUSES EVERY DAY,THIRTY-TO-THIRTY-FIVEBUSES ARE SANITIZEDINSIDE.A VEHICLE SERVICEWORKER WEARSPROTECTIVE GEARDURING THEDISINFECTINGPROCESS...CALLED'FOGGING'"HE MAKES SURE HE GETS ALL THECORNERS, NOOKS AND CRANNIES;BEHIND THE SEATS, EVERYTHING SOTHE ENTIRE BUS IS COMPLETELYCOVERED BY THE TIME HE LEAVESTHEBUS"DRIVERS ARE ALSOPROTECTED BY PLASTSHEETING THAT LOOKSLIKE A 'SHOWER CURTAIN"THE METRO ALSOHIRED TEN ADDITIONALEMPLOYEES TO DISINFECTBUSESS AS THEY ARRIVE.##





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Friends Remember Santa Cruz Shark Attack Victim As Religious, Kind And Genuine



Jeff Nguyen reports on friends remembering the kindness and passion of surfer killed in fatal Manresa Beach shark attack (5-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:54 Published 6 days ago Santa Cruz Surf Community Mourns Shark Attack Victim Ben Kelly



Ben Kelly who was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz county beach was an avid surfer who customized surfboards for a living. (5-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago