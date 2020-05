Salinas Salvation Army provides 15,000th meal Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 day ago They've been delivering meals to seniors during the pandemic

Salinas Salvation Army provides 15,000th meal IN SALINAS HAS REACHEDA HAPPY MILESTONE.THEY'VE BEENDELIVERING MEALS TOSENIORS DURING THEPANDEMIC.TODAY, THEYPROVIDED MEAL NUMBER15-THOUSAND.LUCILLE DELGADO ISONE OF THE SALVATIONARMY'S VOLUNTEERS.SHE HAS BEENVOLUNTEERING FORSEVEN YEARS AND HASDELIVERED 36 MEALS THISWEEK ALONE.:2:03 THEY JUST LOVE IT, THEYJUSTLOVE IT."OH LUCY, WE LOVE YOU, LUCYTHANKS FOR DOING THIS." IT'SALWAYSLUCY, LUCY, AND I WAS LIKE NO,IT'SOKAY, IT'S OKAY. 2:12LUCILLE BROUGHTCAKE, BALLOONS ANDWRITTEN GREETINGS TOTHE SENIOR.SHE ENCOURAGESMORE PEOPLE TOVOLUNTEER.







