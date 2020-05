Salinas parks partially reopen; safe and sane fireworks to be sold for July 4th Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 hours ago All city parks are now open but on a limited basis 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Salinas parks partially reopen; safe and sane fireworks to be sold for July 4th ALL CITY PARKS ARENOW OPEN BUT ON ALIMITED BASIS..THAT MEANS NO USINGPLAYGROUNDEQUIPMENT.. BALLFIELDS.. OR BARBEQUEGRILLSCITY LEADERS ALSOSAID IT WILL ALLOW THESALE OF "SAFE AND SANE"FIREWORKS THIS FOURTHOF JULY..THAT'S ASSUMINGMOST SHELTER IN PLACERESTRICTIONS ARELIFTED BY THEN..####





You Might Like

Tweets about this Pitry RT @ksbw: Salinas parks partially reopen; safe and sane fireworks to be sold for July 4th https://t.co/sdTeuazLcz 9 hours ago KSBW Action News 8 Salinas parks partially reopen; safe and sane fireworks to be sold for July 4th https://t.co/sdTeuazLcz 10 hours ago