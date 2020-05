Wynn Resorts extends full pay and benefits for Las Vegas employees Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:15s - Published 49 minutes ago Wynn Resorts extends full pay and benefits for Las Vegas employees Wynn Resorts will extend paying all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 31.

