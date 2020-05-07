2020 Cadillac CT4-V Design Review

Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's V-Series performance sub-brand.

Following the 2019 CT6-V (initially known as the CT6 V-Sport), they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.

The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac's realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices.

Each is built on Cadillac's award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.

Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization.

Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on Cadillac CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on Cadillac CT5-V.