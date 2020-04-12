Global  

Indian family stunned as herd of stray cattle marches through their home

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published
A herd of stray cattle entered an Indian home and left the family members stunned.

Members of the family of Varinder Kumar were resting late afternoon on April 23 in their home on the Railway road at Hoshiarpur in Northern India.

A herd of stray cattle which were passing by suddenly entered their home through a partially open gate and marched inside.

A CCTV camera at the home shows the members scrambling to safety from the herd.

The noise drew the attention of a few neighbours and a policeman, who managed to drive the cattle out with difficulty.

The cattle broke glasses and damaged some furniture.

Two members of the family were slightly injured.

Varinder Kumar said: "Stray animals are a regular menace here.

Civic officials should control them."

