Vanessa Bryant finds 'one more letter' from late husband Kobe Bryant Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 hours ago Vanessa Bryant finds 'one more letter' from late husband Kobe Bryant Vanessa revealed that she discovered the sweet note, addressed to the "Love of my Life".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Blacktropolis newsone: Vanessa Bryant Finds 'One More Letter' From Late Husband Kobe Bryant https://t.co/c38v1NPg31 48 minutes ago Kevin Desire RT @newsone: Vanessa Bryant Finds 'One More Letter' From Late Husband Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Xx0chEn6Be 5 hours ago NewsOne Vanessa Bryant Finds 'One More Letter' From Late Husband Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Xx0chEn6Be 5 hours ago Channel24 Vanessa finds 'one more letter' from Kobe Bryant – and it will break your heart https://t.co/TCOnJNpWq8 https://t.co/23eDNKVx86 14 hours ago Kobe Bryant News Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa finds 'one more letter' from late husband - Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal https://t.co/r7LdELLbtg 1 day ago besnu RT @usatodaysports: Vanessa Bryant found a letter addressed to her from Kobe, and she opened it on Tuesday, her 38th birthday. https://t.co… 1 day ago MSN International Edition Vanessa finds unopened letter from Kobe https://t.co/BqoBSOCXIc 1 day ago * RT @msnireland: Vanessa finds unopened letter from Kobe on her birthday https://t.co/gQKyCmggqr 1 day ago