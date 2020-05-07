Bois locker room: Teens normalising sexual violence; how to tackle it

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 24:38s
The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has shocked the conscience of the nation.

A group of young boys sharing messages about 'gang-raping' and morphing pictures of girls on social media site Instagram has exposed how sexual violence against women is being 'normalised' among the youth.

Questions are also being raised on what can be done to change mindsets & nip such toxic masculinity in the bud.

Jyoti Rathee, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and eminent psychiatrist Dr. Samir Parikh discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad.

