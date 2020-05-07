VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia

Global  

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam.

More than 200 are in hospitals following the leak of what is believed to be styrene gas from an LG Polymers facility located near Vishakhapatnam.

In multiple videos, men, women and children were seen lying down on the streets of the port city.

At least hundred people, many in masks for COVID-19 precaution, were seen on a chaotic road lifting the injured and bundling them into waiting ambulances.

Residents near the plant reported a burning sensation in their eyes and skin and difficulty breathing, officials said.

