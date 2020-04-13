Global  

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India.

The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions.

The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has been traced to the LG Polymers plant.

The plant was being reopened for the first time since March 24 when India went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

