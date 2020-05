Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan in past few years Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 hour ago Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan in past few years Jimmy Sheirgill, who worked with Irrfan Khan in "Haasil" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns", penned an emotional note on Wednesday in the late actor's memory, revealing how much he regrets not meeting the latter in the last few years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dilip Sahani Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting his Haasil co-star Irrfan Khan in past few years https://t.co/xnnwEplQOh 11 hours ago Rahul Sharma New post (Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting his Haasil co-star Irrfan Khan in past few years) has been published… https://t.co/QKt51mlek0 13 hours ago Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan in past few years https://t.co/COflWfm7XZ 15 hours ago andhravilas Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan in past few years https://t.co/DET15qAXBK 17 hours ago YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #JimmySheirgill regrets not meeting #IrrfanKhan in past few years @jimmysheirgill @irrfank https://t.co/V1OwCdEd2S https://t.co/BSUAE6Srhy 17 hours ago