In case you missed it here's what's trending right now:



Recent related videos from verified sources Adele Is Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight Loss in Birthday Snaps (PHOTOS)



Adele Is Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight Loss in Birthday Snaps (PHOTOS) Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago Harry and Meghan's son Archie turns one



A cute family moment as Meghan Markle reads to her son Archie in celebration of his first birthday. While Prince Harry is behind the camera recording, Markle is reading "Duck! Rabbit!" from their new.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 13 hours ago