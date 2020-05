Airlines Could Be Waiting Over 2 Years Before Travel Demand Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 01:05s - Published 29 minutes ago Airlines Could Be Waiting Over 2 Years Before Travel Demand Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels With the air travel industry losing over 95 percent of its business during the pandemic, many are wondering when travel will return to normal. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources 85% of global airlines to go bankrupt by year-end: Council Emirates and Etihad Airways believe it could take 3 years for air travel demand to return to normal...

Khaleej Times - Published 6 days ago



Boeing CEO sees long road to recovery from virus outbreak Boeing's CEO said Monday that it will take years for the aircraft-building business to return to...

SeattlePI.com - Published 1 week ago







