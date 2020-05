Kensington Store Clerk Fighting For HIs Life After Possibly Shot By Disgruntled Customer

THE SECOND FLOOR THE CAUSEUNDER INVESTIGATION, NOINJURIES WERE REPORTED.IN OTHER NEWS APHILADELPHIA STORE CLERK ISFIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE AFTER HEWAS SHOT AT WORK.POLICE BELIEVE THE EMPLOYEEWAS TARGETED BY A DISGRUNTLEDCUSTOMER."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO IS LIVE AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH MOREDETAILS, TRANG.REPORTER: JANELLE AND JIMPOLICE HAVE NOT YET ARRESTEDANYONE BUT THANKS TO SEVERALWITNESSES WHO WERE INSIDE THESTORE AS WELL AS VERY CLEARSURVEILLANCE VIDEO, DETECTIVESBELIEVE THEY KNOW EXACTLY WHOTHEY ARE LOOKING FOR.HERE IS VIDEO OVERNIGHT INKENSINGTON, NOW JUST BEFORE10:00 P.M.

POLICE RESPONDED TOA CALL OF A SHOOTING INSIDE OFTHE MINI MARKET ON THE 200BLOCK OF EAST CAMBRIA STREET.WHEN OFFICE'S ARRIVED THEYFOUND A 54 YEAR-OLD CASHIERLYING BEHIND THE COUNTER WITHA GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HEAD.OFFICERS RUSH HIM TO TEMPLEUNIVERSITY HOSPITAL WHERE HEWAS IN EXTREMELY CRITICALCONDITION.THERE WERE SEVERAL WITNESSESINSIDE OF THE STORE WHOM TOLDPOLICE THIS WAS NO ACCIDENTAND THAT THE SUSPECT GOT INTOAN ARGUMENT WITH THE VICTIMAND THEN ABOUT A HALF AN HOURLATER HE CAME BACK TO THESTORE AND SHOT THE CLERK.THE SHOOTER ENTERED THROUGHTHE FRONT DOOR, WENT BEHINDTHE COUNTER, WHERE JUST THEEMPLOYEES ARE ALLOWED AND THENPOINT BLANK RANGE FIRED ONE ORTWO SHOTS STRIKING THIS 54YEAR-OLD VICTIM IN THEFOREHEAD.REPORTER: POLICE TELL USTHAT VICTIM UNDERWENT SURGERYOVERNIGHT, AND REMAINS INCRITICAL CONDITION.FOR NOW WE ARE LIVE OUTSIDEPHILADELPHIA POLICE