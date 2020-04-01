Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years

Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years

Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years

The Bank of England says the UK faces its worst slump in 300 years, but on Thursday held off from any moves on rates or bond buying.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years

Britain is in its seventh week of lockdown, and battling the world’s second worst virus death toll.

There’s a deep gloom over the economy too, and now the Bank of England is weighing up the damage.

On Thursday (May 7) the central bank warned of the country’s worst slump in 300 years.

It forecasts a 25% fall in economic output in the April-June quarter, with unemployment doubling to 9%.

Over the full year it sees GDP down by 14%, but with a 15% bounce back in 2021.

Policymakers said such unprecedented turmoil would require major monetary and fiscal stimulus.

But for now they’re holding off on new measures.

Thursday saw rates left on hold at a record-low 0.1%.

Bond buying targets were also unchanged.

However, many economists predict that will soon change.

The bank is buying government debt at a furious pace, and will soon burn through the extra 200 billion pounds it gave itself in March.

Sterling gained as much as half a percent against the dollar following the decision to leave policy unchanged.



Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of England sees worst slump in 300 years, holds off from more stimulus

The Bank of England held off from further stimulus measures on Thursday but said it was ready to take...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Apprehended after Bursting Into Bank with Keg [Video]

Man Apprehended after Bursting Into Bank with Keg

Occurred on January 10, 2020 / Wigan, England, UK Info from Licensor: "We were booking our lads holiday in Wigan, England, when all of the sudden, a man started trying to break into a Barclays Bank..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published
Ex-Bank of England chief warns extended lockdown could cause ‘rebellion’ [Video]

Ex-Bank of England chief warns extended lockdown could cause ‘rebellion’

The former governor of the Bank of England, Lord Mervyn King, has warned that an extended lockdown due to coronavirus could result in a “rebellion” if it is enforced for too long. The comments came..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published