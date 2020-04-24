Hank Azaria had vocal cords insured after health scare
The Simpsons star Hank Azaria was scared into taking out insurance for his vocal cords after realising how much of his income depended on his voice acting gigs.
Hank Azaria on being the prototypical, life-long Mets fan - 'I see only doom and gloom'Life-long New York Mets fan and Brockmire star, Hank Azaria, discusses what it's like to be a fan of the Mets. Dontrelle Willis, Nick Swisher and Kevin Burkhardt speak with the legendary voice actor.
The Smurfs 2 movie clip - Gargamel Goes FlyingThe Smurfs 2 movie clip - Gargamel Goes Flying
Smurfette (Katy Perry) reunites with the Winslow family and sends Gargamel (Hank Azaria) sailing away.
Plot synopsis: Hoping to harness the magical..