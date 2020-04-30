Little girl goes on a homemade 'safari' Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Little girl goes on a homemade 'safari' Watch the adorable moment a little girl enjoys a trip around a safari park from the safety of her own living room thanks to her dad's new projector.Little Daisy Nolan, 2, had the surprise of her life when she entered her living room in Manchester to find her very own Range Rover, complete with personalised 'D4ISY N' nameplate.Her loving dad, parts supervisor Matthew, 28, had spent hours on 28 April making his lucky girl her own car out of a big box, some spray paint and a glue gun.Desperate to take her new vehicle for a spin, Daisy was over the moon when her dad revealed a special safari trip just for her in their living room on 30 April.Matthew had set up a projector in their home and kept young Daisy entertained with a clip from a safari trip playing on the living room wall.Dad Matthew said: "I'm a creative person so quite like doing this sort of stuff anyway"I made the car first and my little girl loved it, she sat in it eating her dinner that day and wouldn't get out of it! "I had just got the projector to try and have a movie night in the garden but just had ideas of different things I could put on the projector, like a safari, formula 1 driving and rides on different rollercoasters!"We'd not long been on a real drive around Knowsley Safari Park and Daisy loved it."She'd been asking to see the animals on Daddy's car again - her favourite part was driving through the monkey enclosure where they jump onto your car!"Daisy loved our homemade safari - she thought it was amazing, she kept asking for different animals and then telling us what animals were on the Safari. "She sat in it for over an hour, which is good for Daisy - she doesn't normally stay in one place for longer than a few minutes!" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Little girl goes on a homemade 'safari' Watch the adorable moment a little girl enjoys a trip around a safari park from the safety of her own living room thanks to her dad's new projector.Little Daisy Nolan, 2, had the surprise of her life when she entered her living room in Manchester to find her very own Range Rover, complete with personalised 'D4ISY N' nameplate.Her loving dad, parts supervisor Matthew, 28, had spent hours on 28 April making his lucky girl her own car out of a big box, some spray paint and a glue gun.Desperate to take her new vehicle for a spin, Daisy was over the moon when her dad revealed a special safari trip just for her in their living room on 30 April.Matthew had set up a projector in their home and kept young Daisy entertained with a clip from a safari trip playing on the living room wall.Dad Matthew said: "I'm a creative person so quite like doing this sort of stuff anyway"I made the car first and my little girl loved it, she sat in it eating her dinner that day and wouldn't get out of it! "I had just got the projector to try and have a movie night in the garden but just had ideas of different things I could put on the projector, like a safari, formula 1 driving and rides on different rollercoasters!"We'd not long been on a real drive around Knowsley Safari Park and Daisy loved it."She'd been asking to see the animals on Daddy's car again - her favourite part was driving through the monkey enclosure where they jump onto your car!"Daisy loved our homemade safari - she thought it was amazing, she kept asking for different animals and then telling us what animals were on the Safari. "She sat in it for over an hour, which is good for Daisy - she doesn't normally stay in one place for longer than a few minutes!"





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Delivery Man Returns With Ice Cream Cupcakes for Little Girl on her Birthday



This guy was making a delivery in this house. The owner told him it was her daughter's birthday. He wished her and went away only to return some time later with ice cream cupcakes for her birthday. The.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:08 Published 1 day ago Man Trying to Work From Home Gets Interrupted by his Two Little Daughters



This man was working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. One by one, both his daughters came into the room and started playing. They interrupted his work by asking him questions and doing.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago