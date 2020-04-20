Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HENDERSON SHOOTING

HENDERSON SHOOTING

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
HENDERSON SHOOTING
HENDERSON SHOOTING
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HENDERSON SHOOTING

Police are investigating a shooting on second street no one has been arrested-- but police say the community*is not in danger.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

We will bring you updates as they become available.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

my44news

44News Police in Henderson are investigating after a man was shot on the sidewalk of Second Street on Wednesday. https://t.co/i5jTCcZURW 1 hour ago

Laj_Henderson

Goddess @BigDudechi Like he was shooting back...smh after they seen he didnt have nothing they was suppose to cuff em or sumn 4 hours ago

Laj_Henderson

Goddess youre suppose to “ feel threatened “ to shoot someone. & these police shooting people running from them aint never… https://t.co/LwA2BrdfTb 4 hours ago

alw__i__n

Sk__i__ll boy RT @THEFAMER1: Some of the EPL TOTSSF players (mostly reserves): Son LM 90 OVR Counter Jimenez ST 89 OVR Shooting Adama RM 87 OVR Longshot… 9 hours ago

THEFAMER1

THE FAMER® Some of the EPL TOTSSF players (mostly reserves): Son LM 90 OVR Counter Jimenez ST 89 OVR Shooting Adama RM 87 OVR… https://t.co/tM8Tpd1py1 10 hours ago

WEHTWTVWlocal

Eyewitness News One injured after shooting in Henderson https://t.co/dYUHkWSNI1 https://t.co/paM0jUYMXZ 11 hours ago

FIFAmobileArg10

FIFA mobile Arg RT @HDWolvie: Son LM 90 OVR Counter Jimenez ST 89 OVR Shooting Adama RM 89 OVR Longshots Robertson LB 95 OVR Defending English player GK 95… 13 hours ago

LasVegasSun

Las Vegas Sun Man sought in Henderson shooting arrested in Minnesota https://t.co/KOMzAIJ5bB 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police release video of deadly police shooting [Video]

Police release video of deadly police shooting

New body camera footage shows the moment when Henderson police officers shot and killed a man when responding to a call. The shooting remains under investigation.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Overnight shooting kills 1, injures 1 officer in Henderson [Video]

Overnight shooting kills 1, injures 1 officer in Henderson

An officer is recovering and one man is dead after a shooting in Henderson. Police were responding to a call near Reunion Drive and Anthem Parkway by Del Webb Middle School when an intoxicated man..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published