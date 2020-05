Chilly Start

A great job.

I mean as UnionPresidents we could be moreproud of the job they aredoing” Looklive The unionreps say they understandCoronavirus has put anunexpected strain on allbudgets.

They are hopeful theycan come of an agreement withthe Mayor that doesnthem to get rid of anyservices.

In downtownBaltimore Eddie Kadhim WMAR2NewsMAYOR YOUNG'S REVISED BUDGETPROPOSAL NOW HEADS TO THE CITYCOUNCIL.BREAKING NEWS INVOLVING RAVENSSAFETY EARL THOMAS.

━━Z ISREPORTING THOMAS' WIFE, NINA,HELD A GUN TO HIS HEAD ANDCHASED HIM WITH A KNIFE, AFTERSHE CAUGHT HIM IN BED WITHANOTHER WOMAN.

TMZ OBTAINEDCOURT DOCUMENTS ABOUT THEINCIDENT, WHICH IS REPORTED TOHAVE HAPPENED ON APRIL 13TH.THE DOCUMENTS INDICATE THATTHOMAS LEFT THE COUPLE'S HOMEIN AUSTIN, TEXAS AFTER THEYGOT INTO AN ARGUMENT━ACCORDING TO TMZ'S REPORTINGON THOSE DOCUMENTS━ ABOUT HISDRINKING.

━━Z SAYS NINATHOMAS THEN HACKED HISSNAPCHAT ACCOUNT TO FIND HISLOCATION━ AND WOUND UPFINDING A VIDEO OF THOMAS WITHANOTHER WOMAN.

SO, SHE TOOK AHANDGUN FROM THEIR HOME, ANDWENT TO FIND HIM.

AND, THEYSAY, SHE DI━ AT A HOME THATWAS BEING RENTED OUT THROUGHAIR ━━ B..

ACCORDING TOTMZ'S REPORTING ON THAT POLICEREPORT, NINA THOMAS FOUND EARLTHOMAS*AND HIS BROTHER, INBED, WITH OTHER WOMEN.

AT SOMEPOINT, AUSTIN POLICE WERECALLED TO THAT HOME FOR ADOMESTIC DISTURBANCE.

THEPOLICE REPORT INDICATES THATEARL THOMAS KNOCKED THE GUNOUT OF HIS WIFE'S HAND, BUTALSO THAT SHE HIT HIM IN THENOSE WITH IT.

NINA THOMAS WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY, ANDCHARGED WITH BURGLARY ANDINTENT TO COMMIT ASSAULT WITHA DEADLY WEAPON.

AGAIN THISINCIDENT IS REPORTED TO HAVEHAPPENED ON APRIL 13TH... BU━EARL THOMAS WAS INFORMED THATT━━Z HAD OBTAINED THAT POLICEREPORT OUT OF AUSTIN, ANDPLANNED TO RELEASE IT.

SO*THOMAS, POSTED A VIDE━ TAPEDRESPONSE ON HIS INSTAGRAMACCOUNT, LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT"SO MY AGENT JUST HIT ME ANDSAID I'M GOING TO BE ON TMZTOMORROW FROM AN ALTERCATIONTHAT HAPPENED WITH ME ANDNINA.

I JUST WANT TO GET AHEADOF IT." IT'S REALLY NOTANYBODY'S BUSINESS.

IT PISSESME OFF THAT IT GOT OUT, BUTIT'S THE WORLD WE LIVE INTODAY.

━━Z REPORTS APROTECTIVE ORDER HAS BEEISSUED AGAINST NINA THOMAS..BUT IN THE INSTAGRAM VIDEOTHOMAS SAYS THEY ARE TALKINGAND HE IS SEEING HIS CHILDRENAGAIN.

THEY'VE BEEN MARRIEDFOR FOUR YEARSRIGHT NOW, EARL THOMAS IS THETOP TRENDING HASHTAG ONTWITTER, NOT JUST IN BALTIMOREBUT IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY.THOMAS HAS BEEN IN THE ━━LFOR 10 YEARS..

SPENDING THEFIRST NINE SEASONS WITH THESEATTLE SEAHAWKS AND MAKING ITTO TWO SUPER BOWLS., THOMASCAME TO THE RAVENS LAST SEASONAS A FREE AGENT, SIGNING A4━YEAR DEAL WORTH 55 MILLIONDOLLARS... 32 MILLIONGUARANTEED.

HE FINISHED THESEASON WITH TWO INTERCEPTIONSAND WAS ONE OF 12 RAVENS TOMAKE THE PRO BOWL.AS FOR ━━Z, YOU'LL REMEMBERTHAT IS THE SAME ORGANIZTIONTHAT BROKE THE RAY RICE STORYBACK IN 2014..

THEY OBTAINEDAND RELEASED THE VIDEO OF RICEPUNCHING HIS FINANCE IN AELEVATOR IN ATLANTIC CITY.THAT VIDEO LED TO RICE BEINGSUSPENDED FROM THE NFL.THERE'S BEEN NO RESPONSE SOFAR TO THE REPORTS ABOUT EARLTHOMAS, FROM THE BALTIMORERAVENS ORGANIZATION... MUCHMORE TO COME ON THIS STORYTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING HERE ONGOOD MORNING MARYLAND.Fair weather today and warmerdue to ample sunshine.

Nextpotent shortwav━trough willapproach the area from the NWFri with associated cold frontexpected to cross the area Frinight.

More showers areanticipated Fri into Fri nightwith frontal passage.

Blusteryconditions will develop lateFri night behind cold frontwith potential for widespreadfreeze from the mountains tothe Rt 15 corridor.MORE CONSTRUCTION IN BALTIMO━ 895 NEAR HARBOR TUNNEL.THERE ARE NO DELAYS ON 95,895, 695, 795.

70, 97, 295 AREALSO UP TO SPEED.WATER BILLS WILL START GOINOUT AGAIN TOMORROW.

COMING UP━ WHAT THE DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC WORKS IS DOING TO HELPCUSTOMERS UNDERSTAND, WHATWILL BE A LARGER BILL.

AND...OCEAN CITY PLANS TO OPENBEACHES AND BOARDWALKS TO THEGENERAL PUBLIC THIS WEEKEND.NOW GOVERNOR HOGAN IS WEIGHINGIN ON THE DECISIONPROVIDE BOXES OF FOOD TO OLDERADULTS..

THE COUNTY'SDEPARTMENT OF AGING WILL STARTDELIVERING THREE MEALS AND ASNACK FOR SIX DAYS NEXT WEEK.IT'S MEANT TO HELP PEOPLE AGES60 AND UP WHO NEED HELP.

YOUDO NEED TO SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT BY CALLING41━88━20 40.

THIS ISPOSSIBLE THANKS TO NEARLY60━THOUSAND DOLLARS INFUNDING FROM THE FEDERALFAMILIES FIRST CORONAVIRUSRESPONSE ACT.THERE'S NO NEW DATE FOR THEPREAKNESS STAKES JUST YET.

THEMARYLAND JOCKEY CLUBREPORTEDLY SET ASIDE THREEPOSSIBLE DATES, BUT THE GROUPTHAT OWNS PIMLICO RACE COURSE,SAYS NO DEFINITIVE DATE HASBEEN SET... AND THEY'RECONTINUING TO EXPLOREOPTIONS..

THEY SAY ONCE A NEWDATE FOR THE 145TH PREAKNESSIS FINALIZED, THERE WILL BE ANOFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT.GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN SAYS HESCONCERNED ABOUT OCEAN CITYREOPENING ITS BEACHES ONSATURDAY.

ON WEDNESDAY THEGOVERNOR SAID THE MOVE COULDLEAD TO CROWDS OF PEOPLE, NOTSOCIAL DISTANCING... HOWEVER,HE SAID THE DECISION ISULTIMATELY UP TO OCEAN CITY'SMAYOR RICK MEEHAN.

Blusteryconditions will develop lateFri night behind cold frontwith potential for widespreadfreeze from the mountains tothe Rt 15 corridor.ThursdaySunny, with a highnear 65.

Northwest wind 9 to13 mph, with gusts as high as18 mph.

Thursday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 48.West wind around 8 mph.FridayShowers likely, mainlyafter 2pm.

Mostly cloudy, witha high near 62.

Light andvariable wind becomingsouthwest 5 to 8 mph in themorning.

Winds could gust ashigh as 18 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newprecipitation amounts betweena tenth and quarter of an inchpossible.

Friday NightShowers,mainly before 2am.

Low around35.

Northwest wind 9 to 14mph, with gusts as high as 24mph.

Chance of precipitationis 80%.

SaturdayMostly sunny,with a high near 50.

SaturdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 38.

SundayMostly sunny,with a high near 61.

SundayNightA chance of showers.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 44.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

MondayAchance of showers.

Partlysunny, with a high near 62.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday NightA chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 43.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.TuesdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 62.

TuesdayNightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 44.

WednesdaySunny,with a high n