How To Get In The Champions League For Under £50 Million! Extra-Time Podcast

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 35:40s
This week on Extra Time, Patrick and Dougie discuss this summer's transfer market, the financial difficulties facing the big clubs, and then discuss how ambitious teams like Arsenal and Valencia can go about building a Champions League-ready side for next season.

Along the way we discuss big players on expiring contracts, like Aubameyang, Donnarumma, Sane, and Pogba, as well as cheaper stars from around Europe, like Nice's Malang Sarr, Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik, and PSG fullbacks Meunier and Kurzawa, plus some youngsters worth stealing from Barcelona and Arsenal.

