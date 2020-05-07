US man shows how pigment from flowers changes colour depending on pH

A US man from near Kansas City gathered wild violets that were growing in his garden and demonstrated how the pigment can be changed by altering the pH once boiled down.

Captured on April 13, this bitesize experiment demonstrated by Cameron Peebles shows how, after boiling down violet flower leaves, the pigment can be altered using lemon juice and baking soda.

By adjusting the pH of the solution the blue pigment changes to pink or green.

Peebles explained: "My lawn has hundreds of wild violets; I harvested the flowers, steeped in boiling water, and then manipulated the blueish color of the tea by adding lemon juice - an acid - to get the color pink and baking soda - a base - for the color green.

"Not only is wild violet tea beneficial to one's health, but it also makes a fun & beautiful at-home science experiment!"