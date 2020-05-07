Judge dismisses one of two lawsuits over Florida's unemployment system



Recent related videos from verified sources Florida woman stuck in unemployment process says she won't be able to afford her insulin for long



Frustrations over the state's unemployment system are boiling down to serious health concerns for many, including one woman who’s speaking only with Fox 4’s Jessica Alpern. She says she'll soon.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:33 Published 14 hours ago Floridians face additional hurdles with state's unemployment system as they claim benefits



One step forward, two steps back — that's how some Floridians describe the state's unemployment system now, weeks after they filed for unemployment. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago