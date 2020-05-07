WHO Europe director 'deeply concerned' by reports of increases in violence
Dr Hans Kluge told the WHO Europe briefing he was “deeply concerned” by reports of increases in violence in countries including the UK and Ireland since the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that extended lockdown periods risked further increases of violent attacks.
Identifying increased alcohol consumption and violent outbursts, he added: “The legacy of this pandemic could hound us for years.”