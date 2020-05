50 Cent holds no ill will towards Oprah Winfrey or newswoman Gayle King.

𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔬𝔪𝔯𝔞𝔡𝔢 but actually Aoife My boyfriend is yet to receive a cent in welfare after losing all his work due to Covid, because he’s from the nort… https://t.co/4abwUCMElS 1 week ago

Party Whelan RT @infinityonhi : My boyfriend is yet to receive a cent in welfare after losing all his work due to Covid, because he’s from the north and… 5 days ago