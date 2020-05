Another very hot day in the Valley on tap THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT,IRIS.Iris: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MOSTACCURATE FORECAST NOW.I WANTED TO SHOW YOU SATELLITE,CLOUDS AND RADAR.A FEW HIGH CLOUDS BUT OTHERWISEMOSTLY CLEAR CONDITIONS IN THEVALLEY.DID YOU CATCH THE FULL MOON ASIT CAME UP LAST NIGHT?IF YOU DIDN'T, THERE'S STILL ACHANCE TO SEE IT.THE FINAL SUPER MOON OF 2020KNOWN AS A FLOWER MOON.IT IS A COOL SIGHT.IF YOU WANT TO SET IT, YOU MAYNOTICE CLOSER TO THE HORIZONFROM THE WEST.THE MOON WILL SET AT 5:54 THISMORNING.THE SUN COMIN UP AT 5:34 MAKINIT HARDER TO SEE, BUT AT THISPOINT IN TIME, IF YOU WANT TOSTEP OUTSIDE BRIEFLY, CHECK ITOUT AND SHARE IT WITH US [email protected] TEMPERATURE IS ABOUT ADEGREE COOLER THAN THIS TIMEYESTERDAY.NOT A BIG DIFFERENCE.TEMPERATURES SIMILAR TO 24-HOURSAGO ACROSS THE STATE.WE'RE AT 36°° IN FLAGSTAFF.IT IS 55°° IN PAYSON.75°° IN BULLHEAD CITY AND PHOENIAT 76°°LOOKING ACROSS THE VALLEY, A MIXOF 60S AND 70S AGAIN THISMORNING.A FAIRLY MILD START.RELIEF FROM THE HEAT AFTERSEEING A RECORD TYING 106°°YESTERDAY AS EXPECTED.WE ARE IN THE 60S TO 70S EARLYTHIS MORNING.OUR SUN COMING UP A 5:34.PHOENIX BOTTOMING OUT IN THE LOW70S BUT THEN TEMPERATURES STARTTO TREND BACK UP AND BY 8:00BACK INTO THE LOW 80S.BY 10:00 BACK IN THE LOW 90S ANDBY LUNCH TIME, NEAR 100°° WITH ABURN TIME OF 15 MINUTES.WE'RE WITH BACK UNDER THE UVALERT TODAY BECAUSE THE UV INDEXIS GOING TO BE UNUSUALLY STRONG.IF YOU ARE GOING TO COOL OFF INTHE POOL OUTSIDE IN THEBACKYARD, MAKE SURE YOU AREKEEPING THE SUNBLOCK ANDREAPPLYING REGULARLY AND WEARINGTHE SUNGLASSES AND HATS AS WELL.TODAY, WE'LL SEE A REPEAT OFYESTERDAY'S HIGH OF 106°°.BUT IT DOESN'T LOOK TO BE RECORDTYING TODAY.TODAY OUR TEMPERATURES SHOULD BEA COUPLE DEGREES BELOW THERECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE.THE RECORD STANDS AT 108°.IT WILL BE CLOSE.A FEW SPOTS IN THE VALLEY COULDBE HOTTER.106°° IN TEMPE AND AHWATUKEE.LAVEEN COULD HIT 107°° THISAFTERNOON.105°° IN DEER VALLEY.SO ESSENTIALLY ANOTHER HOT DAY.UP TO THE NORTH WE'LL REACH 92°°IN SEDONA.LOW 100S OUT TO THE WEST.GOOD NEWS HEADING INTO THEWEEKEND, TEMPERATURES TRENDINGDOWN.IT WILL STILL BE HOT