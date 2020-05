Benson Community Garden hosts art project Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:25s - Published 1 hour ago Benson Community Garden hosts art project 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Benson Community Garden hosts art project TIMES, WE AREEXPERIENCING MANYDIFFERENTEMOTIONS.OUR 3 NEWS NOWREPORTER, DANIELLEDAVIS, HAS A WAY FORYOU TO EXPRESSYOUR FEELINGS ANDSHARE IT WITH THEWORLD.COURTNEY, YOUDON'T HAVE TO BEARTISTIC TOPARTICIPATE IN THISCOMMUNITY PROJECT.JUST ONE WORD CANTELL A STORY.THE BENSONCOMMUNITY GARDENIS LOOKING FORPEOPLE WANTING TOEXPRESS THEIRFEELINGS DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.KURT GOETZINGER,FOUNDER, BENSONCOMMUNITY GARDEN"WE JUST WANTED TODO SOMETHINGSPECIAL TO GIVEPEOPLE ANOPPORTUNITY TOEXPRESSTHEMSELVESPOSITIVELY ANDSHARE MESSAGES OFHOPE, LOVE,FRIENDSHIPANYTHING POSITIVE."JUST STOP BY, PICKUP A PIECE OF WOODAND WRITE WHAT YOUFEEL.KURT GOETZINGER,FOUNDER, BENSONCOMMUNITY GARDEN"WHEN YOU THINKABOUT THIS WHOLEPANDEMIC, PEOPLEHAVE BEEN SOISOLATED, PEOPLEARE COOKING MORE,SPENDING TIME WITHFAMILIES MORE, SOTHERE ARE SOMEGOOD THINGS THATARE COMING OUT OFTHIS.WE JUST WANTPEOPLE TO MAKESOMETHING THATEXPLAINS WHAT THEYARE FEELING RIGHTNOW WHERE THEYHAVE HOPE.SOME ARE KIND OFFUNNY, ONE HASWORRY WITH A DONUTIN FRONT OF IT, FORDO NOT WORRY." ALLCREATIONS WILL BEPOSTED ON THE GATEFOR A FINAL PROJECTCONVEYING COVID 19FEELINGS, FEARS ANDHOW PEOPLE AREFINDING STRENGTH.THE COMMUNITYGARDEN IS FULL THISYEAR.IT'S GETTING PLENTYOF USE WITH PEOPLESTOPPING BY,GARDENING ANDUSING IT AS A FORMOF RELIEF ANDESCAPE FROMEVERYDAYOF RELIEF ANDESCAPE FROMEVERYDAYSECLUSION.KURT GOETZINGER,FOUNDER, BENSONCOMMUNITY GARDEN"GARDENING IS LIKEART, THERE IS NO ONERIGHT WAY TO DO IT,IT'S EXPRESSINGYOURSELF ANDWHATEVER WORKSFOR YOU, THE COOLTHING ABOUT THISGARDEN IS THATEVERYONE HAS THEIROWN STYLE." THEY DOASK THAT YOUPRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING WHENSTOPPING BY.AND YOU CAN GRABSOME FOOD OR LEAVESOMETHING BEHINDFOR OTHERS.YOU CAN ALSOCREATE YOUR OWNPIECE OF ARTWORKAND DROP IT OFF TOBE DISPLAYED.THE GARDEN ISLOCATED AT THECORNER OF 60TH ANDLAFAYETTE.THIS IS DANIELLEDAVIS, 3 NEWS NOWTHIS MORNING,





You Might Like

Tweets about this