SC Woman Arrested for Licking Her Hands & Touching Grocery Store Items, Later Saying, 'It’s in God’s Hands Now'
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published
SC Woman Arrested for Licking Her Hands & Touching Grocery Store Items, Later Saying, 'It’s in God’s Hands Now'
A woman in South Carolina was wanted for licking her hands and touching grocery items at a sandwich shop.
And now, 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday has been arrested and is facing charges for doing the same thing at a grocery store.