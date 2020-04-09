Global  

SC Woman Arrested for Licking Her Hands & Touching Grocery Store Items, Later Saying, 'It's in God's Hands Now'

SC Woman Arrested for Licking Her Hands & Touching Grocery Store Items, Later Saying, 'It’s in God’s Hands Now'

SC Woman Arrested for Licking Her Hands & Touching Grocery Store Items, Later Saying, 'It’s in God’s Hands Now'

A woman in South Carolina was wanted for licking her hands and touching grocery items at a sandwich shop.

And now, 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday has been arrested and is facing charges for doing the same thing at a grocery store.

