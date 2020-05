Recent related videos from verified sources Andy Cohen Says He Can't Donate Plasma Because He's Gay | THR News



"Why are members of my community being excluded from helping out when so many people are sick and dying?” Cohen urged during the final moments of his Bravo show 'Watch What Happens Live!' on Thursday.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago 'Venom 2' Has Been Pushed Back to Next Year



'Venom 2' Has Been Pushed Back to Next Year The upcoming sequel, which has been officially titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' was due to hit theaters on Oct. 2. But due to the current global.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago