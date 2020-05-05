Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virtual Special Olympics (5-5-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Virtual Special Olympics (5-5-20)
Virtual Special Olympics (5-5-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virtual Special Olympics (5-5-20)

Olympics missouri organizers say this year's summer games will now be virtual.

They say it will include opportunities for athletes to compete in a variety of events from their own homes.

From may 16-18, the athletes will compete in their events.

They'll then turn their scores in and results will be announced via facebook live on june 6th.

Nine events that aren't on the usual special olympics list will be held.

They include basketball speed dribbling, wall sits, and volleyball sets and bumps among others.

A virtual opening ceremoney will be held on facebook live on friday june 5th.

The beginning




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MARCCOMRealty

MARGUERITE Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run Apex Police Department Special Olympics Summer Games Virtual Torch Run… https://t.co/5QJ4lfVxuh 3 hours ago

MARCCOMRealty

MARGUERITE Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run Apex Police Department Special Olympics Summer Games Virtual Torch Run… https://t.co/nqBBgNhwYl 3 hours ago

rightherein

rightherein Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run Apex Police Department Special Olympics Summer Games Virtual Torch Run… https://t.co/BtdsG8bUur 4 hours ago

RtHereIn

RightHereIn Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run Apex Police Department Special Olympics Summer Games Virtual Torch Run… https://t.co/K50EH3u6bn 4 hours ago

rightherein

rightherein Keep the Hope Virtual Torch Run Apex Police Department Special Olympics Summer Games Virtual Torch Run https://t.co/wAhNSqpECg 4 hours ago

mchuaprasert

Michelle Chuaprasert #FlattenTheCurve Excited to be doing a Virtual sports event, my first this year! Blue Lake Duathlon - end of May. Donations are t… https://t.co/0RZgifB2Lc 7 hours ago

TSMShiningMusic

TSMShiningMusic RT @SpOlympicsMI: SOMI has extended its postponement of in-person events through June 30. We are also planning to hold the first ever Speci… 1 day ago

dhawley2525

Daniel RT @MidviewCheer: Happy Virtual Special Olympics! @MidviewLocal 🥇 https://t.co/ftKxvBqLLT 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Olympics Colorado planning virutal walk for this Saturday [Video]

Special Olympics Colorado planning virutal walk for this Saturday

Katie LaSalle talks to Special Olympics Colorado event planner Alexandra VanderPol about the "virtual walk" the organization is planning for Saturday, April 25 as a way to help bring their community..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:23Published