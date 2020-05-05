Virtual Special Olympics (5-5-20)

Olympics missouri organizers say this year's summer games will now be virtual.

They say it will include opportunities for athletes to compete in a variety of events from their own homes.

From may 16-18, the athletes will compete in their events.

They'll then turn their scores in and results will be announced via facebook live on june 6th.

Nine events that aren't on the usual special olympics list will be held.

They include basketball speed dribbling, wall sits, and volleyball sets and bumps among others.

A virtual opening ceremoney will be held on facebook live on friday june 5th.

