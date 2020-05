Deals to help celebrate Mom on Mother's Day! Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Celebrate Mom with these great deals!

Deals to help celebrate Mom on Mother's Day! THE SALVATION ARMY OPENING UP AT11:00.CHELSEY?Chelsey: I'M CHELSEY DAVIS, YOURSMART SHOPPER WORKING FROM HOMEAND MOTHER'S DAY IS RIGHT AROUNDTHE CORNER.I PUT TOGETHER DEALS TO HELP YOUCELEBRATE.HERE ARE A FEW.A MOTHER'S D PACKAGE FOR $60,SIX DIFFERENT ITEMS TO FEED THEFAMILY, INCLUDING SALADS, TWOPIZZAS A DESSERT.MACARONI GRILL HAS OPTIONS.PLACE YOUR ORDER BEFORE MAY 9th.FOR $65, YOU CAN SERVE 8-10PEOPLE OR THREE COURSE DINNER UPTO FIVE PEOPLE FOR$100.YOU CAN GET $10 OFF $40 DEALOR $5 OFF $20 ORDERETAIL ME NOT PUT TOGETHERSTATISTICS SHOWING 35% O MOMSOUT THERE HOPE TO RECEIVE A NICEDINNER THIS YEAR AND PUTTOGETHER A BIG ROUND-UP OFRESTAURANTS OFFERING DEALS.DO YOU WANT TO CELEBRATE ANDAPPRECIATE MOMS EVERY WHERE?YOU HAVE THE CHANCE TO SEND AFREE SPECIAL GREETING CARD TOMOMS AT PHOENIX CHILDREN'S.GO TO THIS SITE, SELECT THE CARDYOU WANT TO SEND AND THEHOSPITAL WILL PRINTOUT THEMESSAGE AND DELIVER IT TO A MOMON MOTHER'S DAY.IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO GETCREATIVE, DAILY CARING PUTTOGETHER A LIST YOU CAN SPENDQUALITY TIME WITH MOM THISMOTHER'S DAY.MOM, I KNOW YOU'RE WATCHING.HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY AND IF YOUWANT MORE INFORMATION ON THEDEALS I MENTIONED AND OTHERONES,







