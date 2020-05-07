Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)

Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)
Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)

This afternoon we learned of a 2nd covid-19 related death in buchanan county, and tonight we now know it's an employee of triumph foods.is dead..

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt the news came in a message sent by the company to employees today-- kq2 received a forwarded copy of that communication.

The worker was not identified, but described as being in his 40s, with underlying health conditions and an employee at triumph foods for the past 2 1/2 years.

They say he originally tested positive for the coronavirus on april 22.

This afternoon, the city of st.

Joseph confirmed that a 2nd buchanan county resident who had previously tested positive for covid-19 had died.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KAANRadio

KAAN Radio Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/Hsq87IvNdt 21 minutes ago

KKWKCameron

Regional Radio KKWK Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/stViBDE2z7 21 minutes ago

NWMOInfo

NorthWestMoInfo Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/EBJe6ybFGs 21 minutes ago

KKWKCameron

Regional Radio KKWK Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/OSqxylN2KQ 9 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Triumph Foods employee dies from COVID-19 https://t.co/dJjEcM3SUa 11 hours ago

newspressnow

News-Press NOW A Buchanan County resident who died of COVID-19 is confirmed to have worked for Triumph Foods. https://t.co/DoCbNcXA54 11 hours ago

ivanfoley

Ivan Foley RT @kq2: The employee is the second person whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 in Buchanan County. https://t.co/TvM4UgEK05 12 hours ago

kq2

KQ2 The employee is the second person whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 in Buchanan County. https://t.co/TvM4UgEK05 12 hours ago