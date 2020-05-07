Triumph Employee Dies COVID-19 (5-5-20)

This afternoon we learned of a 2nd covid-19 related death in buchanan county, and tonight we now know it's an employee of triumph foods.is dead..

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt the news came in a message sent by the company to employees today-- kq2 received a forwarded copy of that communication.

The worker was not identified, but described as being in his 40s, with underlying health conditions and an employee at triumph foods for the past 2 1/2 years.

They say he originally tested positive for the coronavirus on april 22.

This afternoon, the city of st.

Joseph confirmed that a 2nd buchanan county resident who had previously tested positive for covid-19 had died.