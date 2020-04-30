The benefits of being a 'regular' at a business, according to new survey Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published now The benefits of being a 'regular' at a business, according to new survey Americans are pickier about finding the right hairdresser, than a doctor, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their business preferences and how much work goes into finding "the one."Forty-eight percent of respondents said finding a hairdresser or barber they enjoy going to was the most difficult, compared to 47% for a primary care physician.Respondents even said finding a pet kennel they were comfortable with was more difficult to find than a babysitter, at 32% compared to 29%.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of DaySmart Software, the survey found that it's so hard to find "the one," that 44% of respondents would rather keep visiting a business that delivers a poor experience to avoid having to find a new business altogether.This may be due to the fact respondents reported it takes them eight visits to a business before they consider themselves a regular. After that it takes one more visit to fully lock in their loyalty.Just over three-quarters of respondents said they tend to be more loyal to a particular employee of a business they like, rather than a business overall.Forty-eight percent of those surveyed are so loyal to "the one," they would follow their favorite employee from business to business, should they ever relocate.Consumers are so loyal to their favorite employees, in fact, that six in 10 respondents said they wouldn't bring up a concern they had because they don't want to offend them.And if a business provided them with the wrong service entirely, respondents would put up with this mistake three times before never visiting a business again.The survey also asked respondents what they value most when visiting a business and found the top traits were the quality of the service, the cost and a convenient location.When it comes to being a regular at a business, the top perks are having full trust in the business (61%), having the employees know your preferences (57%) and knowing what to expect from the service (57%)."It's clear that consumers value their relationships with employees above all else," said Jeff Dickerson, CEO of DaySmart Software. "Which means business owners should invest in the right tools that will make it easier for employees to do their jobs so they can focus on nurturing those relationships."Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed also shared they're more likely to continue their patronage to a business if they can utilize online resources to book appointments and reservations.Forty-four percent of those surveyed also shared receiving discounts or promotions for their loyalty is another perk of being a regular.Businesses benefit from these regulars as well, as 42% of respondents said they would be the most likely to recommend a business when they consider themselves a regular and always have a positive experience."Creating truly personalized experiences that are based on preferences and purchase history will empower businesses to foster more fruitful, long-term relationships with clientele, who in turn will feel a sense of loyalty to the business and its employees," added Dickerson. 0

