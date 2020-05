Ran Yakumo Anyway, have you seen a cat around these parts, by any chance? 32 minutes ago

ryan schindler @dewgel @digitalfoundry parts of the screen that are constant and bright to help reduce burn in chance. QLED's will never have that problem 1 hour ago

David Manifold @teasy64 @CKMonty Nasty to see Peter, any chance a well placed safety chain would have saved things like wiring and… https://t.co/kfj4OoeeaZ 4 hours ago

Arch RT @Sweta_jay45: @airindiain @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri Could you please start connecting flights to Mumbai and Delhi, so people stuck in othe… 5 hours ago

Sweta Jayaraman @airindiain @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri Could you please start connecting flights to Mumbai and Delhi, so people stuck… https://t.co/uxu0wHtAiY 6 hours ago

DSLOCKSMITHS @StratfordDC @SUA_Gill Walking the town. It's crazy to think in our usual busy lifestyles, we forget our surroundin… https://t.co/oUsiXElUv3 7 hours ago

ben shambrook @SanatanaMishra This one I actually have hope for. So many parts of fallen order were 'good but could be better wit… https://t.co/Fzfok49Pok 13 hours ago