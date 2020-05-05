Global  

Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency'

Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency'

Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency'

A Chicago alderman and a state senator are expected to provide an update on Thursday after they say African American and Latino communities are in a state of emergency.

