Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency' Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:53s - Published 4 days ago Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency' A Chicago alderman and a state senator are expected to provide an update on Thursday after they say African American and Latino communities are in a state of emergency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Examine impact of virus on African-American communities, bishops urge (USCCB) “Our hearts are wounded for the many souls mourned as African American communities across the...

Catholic Culture - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Alison Graham RT @cbschicago: Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency' https://t.co/Qd3xlHTe… 4 days ago Be Stoaklee We Are Done Dying. #wearedonedying #NAACP #coronavirus #COVID19 #BlackLivesMatter #BIPOC https://t.co/dss4cxpSRG 4 days ago CBS Chicago Elected Leaders Call COVID-19’s Impact On African American, Latino Communities A 'State Of Emergency'… https://t.co/SHWtusUwy2 4 days ago Terri Hale Covid-19 is exposing the risks and problems that have long plagued those who live and work in nursing homes. Are th… https://t.co/55PAo9nBS1 6 days ago