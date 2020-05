Fido's Kitchen makes 'human-grade' dog food amid supply chain challenges Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 6 hours ago Fido's Kitchen makes 'human-grade' dog food amid supply chain challenges Fido's Kitchen makes human-grade, homemade dog food amid supply chain challenges. Alicia Pattillo reports. 0

Fido's Kitchen makes 'human-grade' dog food amid supply chain challenges LOCAL KITCHEN...THAT'S KNOWN FOR ITS DOG FOOD!IN THIS MORNING'S EDITION OFWE'RE OPEN LAS VEGAS 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER ALICIA PATTILLOSHOWS YOU HOW THIS BUSINESS ISSTILL FINDING AWAY TO GET ALLTHE INGREDIENTS TO FEED YOURFURRY FRIEND DURING THEPANDEMIC.(NAT SOUND) MARLYN GRANADOSOWNER OF FIDO'S KITCHEN "IT'SALL MADE HERE IN HOUSE FRESHFOOD YOU CAN EAT IT." THE BESTFOOD FOR YOUR PET.MARLYN GRANADOS OWNER OFFIDO'S KITCHEN "FIDO'S KITCHEN-- HOMEMADE DOG FOOD FOR YOURPETS." THE IDEA STARTED IN HEROWN KITCHEN WHILE COOKING FORHER DOG BAGEL MARLYN GRANADOSOWNER OF FIDO'S KITCHEN "I'VEBEEN COOKING FOR HIM FOR A LONGTIME AND HE'S 18 GOING ON 19,20 SO WE SAW THE BENEFITS OFWHAT GIVING REAL FOOD DID TOHIM AND I STARTED DOING IT FORFRIENDS, FAMILY, FARMER MARKETSAT FIDO'S KITCHEN.MARLYN GRANADOS OWNER OF FIDO'SKITCHEN "GETTING OUR BEEFGETTING OUR CHICKEN SINCE WE DOHUMAN GRADE WE GO TO SAM'S CLUBSO IF WE GO THERE IF THERE IS ASHORTAGE THERE WE WILL HAVE ASHORTAGE HERE." ALTHOUGH IT'S BEENCHALLENGING -- THEY'VE FOUNDSOME RELIEF IN OTHER VENDORSMARLYN GRANADOS OWNER OF FIDO'SKITCHEN "US FOOD'S AND CISCOWE WENT TO THEM TO BE ABLE TOSOURCE AND MAINTAIN THE FRESHFOODS FOR OUR CUSTOMERS." (NATSOUND) MARLYN GRANADOS OWNEROF FIDO'S KITCHEN "WE HAVEGREAT CUSTOMERS, THEY ARE VERYUNIQUE VERY KIND VERY KIND TOUS AND VERY UNDERSTANDING WECHANGED OUR BUSINESS HOURS WEWANT TO STAY OPEN BUT WE ALSOWANT TO STAY HEALTHYOURSELVES." AND WHILE COVID-19HAS COME WITH UNCERTAINTY --GRANADOS' FOUND HOPE IN HERFOUR LEGGED FRIEND."THE WAY THAT OUR PETS AREADJUSTING TO THIS THEY ARE SOHAPPY TO HAVE US HOME SO JUSTALICIA PATTILLO 13 ACTION NEWSFIDO'S KITCHEN GIVING 10PERCENT OFF TO ALL HEALTH CAREWORKERS, FIRSTRESPONDERS AND MILITARY.FIDO'S KITCHEN IS LOCATED 7875WEST SAHARA AVENUE SUIT #103.AND YOU CAN GET GET MOREINFORMATION...AND SEE OTHER BUSINESSES WEHAVE HIGHLIGHTED AT K-T-N-V-DOT- COM... SLASH OPEN.SOME NEW YORKERS = FOUND ACREATIVE WAY TO ENJOY HAPPY





