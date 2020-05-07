Buon appetito! Italy's pizzerias reopen

Pizzerias were finally able to open their doors again this week after almost two months in lockdown - and Italians were savouring every bite.

There's a catch, though.

The slow end of lockdown means bars and restaurants can only offer a takeaway service until they're allowed to fully reopen on June 1 - and always complying to strict social distancing rules.

At the capital's famous Campo de' Fiori, a long queue of people waited, at a social distance apart from eachother, to get their hands on a pizza slice.

A few hundred metres away from the Colosseum, the Trattoria Luzzi that opened in 1945 has finally opened its doors again.

Owner Luciano Luzzi was desperate for people to stay sensible now that Europe's longest lockdown was slowly coming to an end - if contagion stays down, he thinks he will be able to open sooner than June.