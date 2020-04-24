Global  

Best friends! Baby girl spoon feeds her dog while playing together

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Adorable baby feeds her dog with her spoon while playing tea parties.

The clip, filmed on April 24, shows Ellie 'feeding' her golden retriever Zola while playing together before snuggling into her.

"The bond between these two knows no bounds!

Zola is so good with Ellie.

Ellie is "feeding" her with her baby spoon," Ellie's mum Jessica told Newsflare.

