Devastating gas leak kills at least 13 and hospitalises hundreds in India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:44s - Published
The city of Visakhapatnam in India was devastated by a large gas leak on Thursday (May 7).

The incident has killed at least 13 and hospitalised over 800, according to local reports.

Footage shows those suffering from the effects of the leak and those - including many women and children - in hospital.

